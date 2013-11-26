Exclusive: BHi Music Group Premieres New Music Videos by Jon and The Jones and AM Aesthetic

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of new music videos — and debut singles — by Jon and The Jones and AM Aesthetic. You can check out "Firebreather" and "We Caught Fire" below.

Jon and The Jones, a bluesy-rock-alt combo, and AM Aesthetic, an alt-rock trio, represent the first efforts from BHi Music Group, a new label headed by music industry and digital entertainment exec Dick Wingate.

"I'm pleased to launch Big House Music (BHi) with two great New York-area artists and writers, Jon and The Jones and AM Aesthetic, alongside two multi-talented entrepreneurs, Christian Cedras and Krista Retto," Wingate says. "Their musical and business instincts, ability to execute strategic partnerships and 24/7 dedication were so compelling that they drew me to venture back into the A&R/label side of the business.

“I was highly impressed by their early development of Jon Moodie (Jon and The Jones), and we worked as a team to build a band around him and continue to develop their sound. We also signed and developed AMA over the last few months, and we're looking quite seriously at two other acts.”

“Firebreather” and “We Caught Fire” are being offered as free downloads for a limited time. Both songs precede second singles and full albums that are scheduled for early 2014.

Download the songs here: “Firebreather” | “We Caught Fire”

For more about BHi Music Group, visit bhimusicgroup.com. For more about Jon and The Jones, visit jonandthejones.us. For more about AM Aesthetic, visit amaesthetic.com.

Jon and The Jones: "Firebreather":

AM Aesthetic: “We Caught Fire”