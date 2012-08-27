Exclusive: Black Stone Cherry Premiere "Like I Roll" Lyric Video

This morning, we're bringing you the exclusive premiere of the brand-new lyric video for "Like I Roll" from Black Stone Cherry. Check it out below.

"Like I Roll" is taken from the band's latest studio effort, last year's Between The Devil and The Deep Blue Sea (buy on iTunes).

"For my main sounds on the album I used a Fender Subsonic Tele and my Gibson Les Paul Classic," guitarist Ben Wells told us last year of his guitar sound on Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea. "I ran 'em through a Peavey 5150 and a few other heads — Diesel, Marshall and, I believe, a Bogner. As far as effects go, we used a talk box, a Leslie tremolo, an old Morley and, I believe, a couple different octaves and fuzz pedals. We try not to get too far out there in the effects world."