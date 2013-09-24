Exclusive: City Riots Premiere “Lonely Hearts” Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by Australia's City Riots.

The track, “Lonely Hearts,” is from the band's new album, Sea of Bright Lights.

The album was recorded at Red Door Sounds studio with Melbourne producer Paul “Woody” Annison (Children Collide, Hunting Grounds), who worked with the band on their Matchsticks EP.

“It was important for us to make songs that work as a cohesive album that a few big singles and B-sides," says Ricky Kradolfer, City Riots' vocalist and guitarist. "Working with Woody played a large part in helping us find our identifiable sound, going back to Matchsticks and up to now. He truly understands us as individuals and as a band.”

City Riots will perform at New York City's Lit Lounge October 15 as part of this year’s CMJ Music Marathon. More shows will be announced soon!

For more about the band, visit their official website.