Exclusive: Cynic Premiere Lyric Video for "The Lion's Roar"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "The Lion's Roar," the new lyric video by progressive rock innovators Cynic.

The track is from the band's upcoming album, Kindly Bent to Free Us, which will be released February 18.

The album was produced by Cynic — guitarist/vocalist Paul Masvidal, drummer Sean Reinert and bassist Sean Malone — at L.A.'s Perfect Sound Studios. It was engineered by Jason Donaghy (Band of Horses, Feist, Rob Zombie), mixed by R. Walt Vincent (Peter Yorn, Liz Phair) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Sepultura, Cathedral).

"It's a bold new sound for Cynic and marks a gigantic leap in the band's progression," said Reinert about the new album.

"We've had a lot of time to let this material develop and gestate, and it finally feels ready to be unleashed on the world. I've been in trio mode with Malone and Masvidal flushing out a zillion and one details, and I couldn't be happier about what's happening with these songs. They are truly alive."

Kindly Bent to Free Us is available for pre-order HERE.

For more about Cynic, visit cyniconline.com and Facebook.