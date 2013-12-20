Exclusive Guitar Play-Through Video: City In The Sea — "The Purge"

In this exclusive video, City In The Sea guitarists Jeffrey Christian and Nick Rossi show you how to play "The Purge," a track from their debut Sumerian Records release, Below The Noise.

This is part two of a four-part series, so stay tuned for the next instructional lesson, which will be posted exclusively on GuitarWorld.com in the coming weeks. You can check out part one — "Scarred" — here.

For all more about City In The Sea, visit facebook.com/cityinthesea.

Check out Below The Noise on iTunes.