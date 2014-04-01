Exclusive: IKILLYA Premiere "Jekyll Better Hyde" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the music video for "Jekyll Better Hyde," a new song by New York City's IKILLYA.

The song is from the band's upcoming album, Vae Victis, which will be released April 29 through Megaforce Records.

Vae Victis — Latin for "woe to the vanquished ones," according to the band — is the follow-up to IKILLYA’s strong debut, Recon. Vae Victis is available for pre-order at iTunes right here. When you order the album, you can download the title track ASAP.

The band also has announced a major tour, the dates for which you can check out below the YouTube player.

For more about IKILLYA, check them out on Facebook.

IKILLYA U.S. and U.K. Tour Dates