Trending

Exclusive: IKILLYA Premiere "Jekyll Better Hyde" Music Video

By

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the music video for "Jekyll Better Hyde," a new song by New York City's IKILLYA.

The song is from the band's upcoming album, Vae Victis, which will be released April 29 through Megaforce Records.

Vae Victis — Latin for "woe to the vanquished ones," according to the band — is the follow-up to IKILLYA’s strong debut, Recon. Vae Victis is available for pre-order at iTunes right here. When you order the album, you can download the title track ASAP.

The band also has announced a major tour, the dates for which you can check out below the YouTube player.

For more about IKILLYA, check them out on Facebook.

IKILLYA U.S. and U.K. Tour Dates

  • 4/12: Syracuse, NY, 3 Fat Guys
  • 4/13: Indy, IN, Birdys
  • 4/14: Chicago, IL, Cobra Lounge
  • 4/15: Appleton, WI, Venue TBA
  • 4/17: Denver, CO, TBD
  • 4/18: Salt Lake City, UT, Dawg Pound
  • 4/19: Vegas, NV, Venue TBA
  • 4/20: Anehiem, CA, Venue TBA
  • 4/21: LA, CA, Loaded Hollywood
  • 4/22: Phoenix, AZ, Joes Grotto
  • 4/24: Dallas, TX, The Boiler Room
  • 4/25: ATL, GA, The Masquerade
  • 4/26: Fayetteville, NC, The Rock Shop
  • 4/27: Wilmington, DE, Mojo 13
  • 4/29: New York, NY, Duffs
  • 5/2: Peterborough, The MET Lounge
  • 5/3: Belfast, The Limelight
  • 5/4: Keighley, The Exchange
  • 5/5: Edinburgh, Opium
  • 5/6: Glasgow, Ivory Blacks
  • 5/7: Huddersfield, The Parrish
  • 5/9: Halifax, Cookies
  • 5/10: London, TBD