Exclusive: IKILLYA Premiere "Jekyll Better Hyde" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the music video for "Jekyll Better Hyde," a new song by New York City's IKILLYA.
The song is from the band's upcoming album, Vae Victis, which will be released April 29 through Megaforce Records.
Vae Victis — Latin for "woe to the vanquished ones," according to the band — is the follow-up to IKILLYA’s strong debut, Recon. Vae Victis is available for pre-order at iTunes right here. When you order the album, you can download the title track ASAP.
The band also has announced a major tour, the dates for which you can check out below the YouTube player.
For more about IKILLYA, check them out on Facebook.
IKILLYA U.S. and U.K. Tour Dates
- 4/12: Syracuse, NY, 3 Fat Guys
- 4/13: Indy, IN, Birdys
- 4/14: Chicago, IL, Cobra Lounge
- 4/15: Appleton, WI, Venue TBA
- 4/17: Denver, CO, TBD
- 4/18: Salt Lake City, UT, Dawg Pound
- 4/19: Vegas, NV, Venue TBA
- 4/20: Anehiem, CA, Venue TBA
- 4/21: LA, CA, Loaded Hollywood
- 4/22: Phoenix, AZ, Joes Grotto
- 4/24: Dallas, TX, The Boiler Room
- 4/25: ATL, GA, The Masquerade
- 4/26: Fayetteville, NC, The Rock Shop
- 4/27: Wilmington, DE, Mojo 13
- 4/29: New York, NY, Duffs
- 5/2: Peterborough, The MET Lounge
- 5/3: Belfast, The Limelight
- 5/4: Keighley, The Exchange
- 5/5: Edinburgh, Opium
- 5/6: Glasgow, Ivory Blacks
- 5/7: Huddersfield, The Parrish
- 5/9: Halifax, Cookies
- 5/10: London, TBD