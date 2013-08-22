Exclusive: Jonny Lang Premieres "Blew Up (The House)" Lyric Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Jonny Lang's new lyric video for "Blew Up (The House)."

The track is from Lang's new album, Fight For My Soul, which will be released September 17 by Concord Music Group.

Fight For My Soul is Lang's first studio album in seven years.

“This particular record has taken quite a long time to finish for a lot of different reasons," Lang said. “Most of all, I started having kids a few years back. Between being with the family, and being out on the road touring, the last thing you want to do when home is to go make a record. I'm really happy with the body of work we have for this one. It's kind of hard to be excited and know what the record is going to be like when the process is extended over such a long period of time. Today, sitting here, I’m really proud of the recordings.”

Lang has been working on the album for three years with producer Tommy Sims, who co-wrote Eric Clapton’s “Change the World.” The duo collaborated on the project from the ground up.

"Much of what I've experienced through music and life in general is in these songs," Lang said about the new album. "I really like reaching out and connecting with people. For me, this is what it's all about. It keeps it fresh with different experiences every day."

Fight For My Soul is available for pre-order at Amazon.com.

Along with a full North American tour schedule, Lang will embark on an extended European tour in October.

For more about Lang, visit his official website and Facebook page.