Exclusive Lesson Video: A Skylit Drive —"Rise"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive lesson video from A Skylit Drive. The song is the title track from the band's new album, Rise, which was released September 24 via Tragic Hero Records.

The album, which was produced by Cameron Mizell (Sleeping with Sirens), Mitch Marlow (Filter) and Jim Wirt (Incubus), reached No. 8 on the iTunes rock charts after being available for only a few hours.

"This album is everything we've ever wanted the world to hear from us" says A Skylit Drive's Michael "Jag" Jagmin.

A Skylit Drive is vocalist Michael “Jag” Jagmin, guitarist Nick Miller, bassist/screamer Brian White, drummer Cory La Quay and keyboardist Kyle Simmons. For more about the band, visit their Facebook page. Also, be sure to check out their current tour dates below!