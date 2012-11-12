Exclusive: Lindsey Buckingham Premieres Live, Acoustic Version of "Bleed to Love Her"

Legendary Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham will release his first solo acoustic live album, Lindsey Buckingham: One Man Show, tomorrow, November 13.

But today, we're excited to be teaming up with Buckingham to premiere the second track on the album, a stirring rendition of "Bleed to Love Her," which first appeared on Fleetwood Mac's 1997 live album, The Dance. Listen below.

“As an artist, you need to seek out what is essential and discard what is inessential, to always keep an eye on what lives at the center," said Buckingham in an official press released. "That was the impetus for this performance. My center has always been voice and guitar, and as I've evolved, I've looked to broaden the range and vocabulary of that center. So when I decided to tour in 2012, it suddenly felt as though I'd been working towards something, that I'd arrived at a new place. I sensed it was time to do something I'd never done: A one man show."

Lindsey Buckingham: One Man Show was recorded in one take during Buckingham's September 1 show at Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, Iowa, and was "taken right off the console mix, with a couple of room mikes added in."

While he is winding up touring for the year, there are still a few live dates left for Buckingham this year. Check out his remaining tour dates below the stream.

Lindsey Buckingham 2012 Tour Dates

11/12 — Knoxville, TN — Bijou Theatre

11/13 — Louisville, KY — Headliners

11/14 — Lexington, KY — Opera House

11/16 — Saugatuck, MI — Saugatuck Center for the Arts

11/17 — Milwaukee, WI — South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

11/18 — Madison, WI — Barrymore Theatre

11/19 — Eau Claire, WI — State Theatre

11/20 — Minneapolis, MN — Dakota

Photo Credit: Jeremy Cowart