Exclusive: Massacre Premiere New Album, 'Back From Beyond'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Back From Beyond, the new album by Massacre.

The album was released today, April 1, in North America via Century Media. Be sure to tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

“We are very proud of Back From Beyond," says Massacre's Terry Butler. "All the hard work over the past year from Massacre and Century Media is reaching its apex today.

"We believe fans old and new are going to enjoy this slab of Florida death meta!”

Back From Beyond was recorded and mixed by Tim Vazquez of CGM Studios, Florida, and features original Massacre members Rick Rozz (guitars; ex-Mantas/Death) and Terry Butler (bass; Obituary, ex-Death/Six Feet Under), plus Ed Webb (vocals; ex-Diabolic/Eulogy) and Mike Mazzonetto (drums; ex-Pain Principle).

