Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive guitar-play-through video of "All That's Left Is Blood" by Chimaira.

“All That’s Left is Blood” is an exercise in musical evisceration featuring Chimaira guitarist Emil Werstler.

The track is featured on the band's new album, Crown of Phantoms, which was released Tuesday, July 30. The album is available at iTunes.

For more about Chimaira, visit them on Facebook and Twitter.