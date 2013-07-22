Exclusive Play-Through Video: Felix Martin —"Spam II"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive guitar-play-through video for "Spam II" by Felix Martin.

The song is the first single from Martin's new full-length release, The Scenic Album, which will be available September 17 through Prosthetic Records.

The Scenic Album — which also features fellow Berklee alumnus Nathan Navarro on bass and drummer Marco Minnemann (The Aristocrats, Necrophagist, Steven Wilson) — is Martin's sophomore studio release and the followup to his 2012 Prosthetic debut, Live in Boston.

"The reason I chose The Scenic Album as a title is because I wanted to write music that is constantly and linearly changing, but has a main overall theme or mood throughout the song," Martin said. "Similar to a movie, where you have scenes that never repeat, but there's always something that you are familiar with."

Pre-order packages are available now via the Prosthetic webshop.

The album's track listing is as follows:

01. The Tango I

02. The Tango II

03. The Tango III

04. Spam II

05. Triangle Tune

06. High Spirit

07. Viroliano Tries Prog

08. Viroliano Tries Jazz

09. Viroliano Tries Metal

10. Eleven Drums

11. 2 AM

For more information on Felix Martin, visit his official website and Facebook page.