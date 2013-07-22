Exclusive Play-Through Video: Felix Martin —"Spam II"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive guitar-play-through video for "Spam II" by Felix Martin.
The song is the first single from Martin's new full-length release, The Scenic Album, which will be available September 17 through Prosthetic Records.
The Scenic Album — which also features fellow Berklee alumnus Nathan Navarro on bass and drummer Marco Minnemann (The Aristocrats, Necrophagist, Steven Wilson) — is Martin's sophomore studio release and the followup to his 2012 Prosthetic debut, Live in Boston.
"The reason I chose The Scenic Album as a title is because I wanted to write music that is constantly and linearly changing, but has a main overall theme or mood throughout the song," Martin said. "Similar to a movie, where you have scenes that never repeat, but there's always something that you are familiar with."
Pre-order packages are available now via the Prosthetic webshop.
The album's track listing is as follows:
- 01. The Tango I
- 02. The Tango II
- 03. The Tango III
- 04. Spam II
- 05. Triangle Tune
- 06. High Spirit
- 07. Viroliano Tries Prog
- 08. Viroliano Tries Jazz
- 09. Viroliano Tries Metal
- 10. Eleven Drums
- 11. 2 AM
For more information on Felix Martin, visit his official website and Facebook page.