Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive guitar play-through video by Fit For An Autopsy. The song, "Do You See Him," is from the band's new album, Hellbound, which was released September 10 via E One Music.

Fit For An Autopsy is Nate Johnson (vVocals), Will Putney (guitar), Patrick Sheridan (guitar), Tim Howley (guitar), Shane Slade (bass) and Josean Orta (drums). Sheridan and Howley are featured in the video below.

For more about the band, visit them on Facebook and at createsend.com.