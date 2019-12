Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive play-though lesson video for "Alchemy," a song by Canadian instrumental metal project Intervals.

In the video, Intervals guitarist Aaron Marshall is playing his Ernie Ball/Music Man JPXI 7 and Fractal Axe FX 2.

Intervals will be touring with Structures, Texas In July and Northlane on a full Canadian tour in May. They're also in the midst of writing a new album. Check out their Facebook page for more information.