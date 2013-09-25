Exclusive: Revocation Premiere Four Unique Performance Videos for "Spastic"

In February, Revocation entered the studio to record their latest full-length album, Revocation, with long-time producer Pete Rutcho.
Frontman Dave Davidson describes the new material from the album, which was released last month through Relapse Records:
“This is shaping up to be some of our most aggressive material to date and will be the next logical step forward from our last EP. The songs on this upcoming record have a great deal of diversity to them and employ a variety of different techniques, tunings and tempos."
Below, you can check out four exclusive performance videos of "Spastic," a song off the new album.
From top to bottom, you'll see Davidson playing his guitar part ... followed by Dan Gargiulo playing his guitar part ... followed by Brett Bamberger playing his five-string bass part ... followed by a clip of the entire band (joined by drummer Phil Dubois) performing the track.
Check out the band's current tour dates below — and be sure to visit Revocation at Band Camp.
2013 Revocation Tour Dates
Revocation:
10/14: Des Moines, @ Vaudeville Mews
Revocation with Death Angel, 3 Inches Of Blood, Battlecross and Diamond Plate:
- 10/18: San Francisco, CA @ Slim's
- 10/19: Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky
- 10/20: Ramona, CA @ Ramona Mainstage
- 10/21: Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater
- 10/23: TX @ Dirty Dog
- 10/24: Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
- 10/25: Dallas, TX @ South By So What
- 10/27: St Louis, MO @ FuBar
- 10/29: New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Marlin Room)
- 10/30: Springfield, VA @ Empire
- 10/31: Pittsburgh, PA @ Altar Bar
- 11/1: Wilmington, DE @ Mojo 13
- 11/2: Boston, MA @ Middle East
- 11/3: Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques
- 11/4: Toronto, ON @ Opera House
- 11/5: Chicago, IL @ Reggie's
- 11/7: Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
- 11/8: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
- 11/9: Tempe, AZ @ Rocky Point
- 11/10: Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
David Davidson Performance Video
Dan Gargiulo Performance Video
Brett Bamberger Performance Video
Full-Band "Spastic" Performance Video