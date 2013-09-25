Exclusive: Revocation Premiere Four Unique Performance Videos for "Spastic"

In February, Revocation entered the studio to record their latest full-length album, Revocation, with long-time producer Pete Rutcho.

Frontman Dave Davidson describes the new material from the album, which was released last month through Relapse Records:

“This is shaping up to be some of our most aggressive material to date and will be the next logical step forward from our last EP. The songs on this upcoming record have a great deal of diversity to them and employ a variety of different techniques, tunings and tempos."

Below, you can check out four exclusive performance videos of "Spastic," a song off the new album.

From top to bottom, you'll see Davidson playing his guitar part ... followed by Dan Gargiulo playing his guitar part ... followed by Brett Bamberger playing his five-string bass part ... followed by a clip of the entire band (joined by drummer Phil Dubois) performing the track.

Check out the band's current tour dates below — and be sure to visit Revocation at Band Camp.

2013 Revocation Tour Dates

Revocation:

10/14: Des Moines, @ Vaudeville Mews

Revocation with Death Angel, 3 Inches Of Blood, Battlecross and Diamond Plate:

10/18: San Francisco, CA @ Slim's

10/19: Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky

10/20: Ramona, CA @ Ramona Mainstage

10/21: Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

10/23: TX @ Dirty Dog

10/24: Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

10/25: Dallas, TX @ South By So What

10/27: St Louis, MO @ FuBar

10/29: New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Marlin Room)

10/30: Springfield, VA @ Empire

10/31: Pittsburgh, PA @ Altar Bar

11/1: Wilmington, DE @ Mojo 13

11/2: Boston, MA @ Middle East

11/3: Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques

11/4: Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/5: Chicago, IL @ Reggie's

11/7: Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

11/8: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11/9: Tempe, AZ @ Rocky Point

11/10: Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

David Davidson Performance Video

Dan Gargiulo Performance Video

Brett Bamberger Performance Video

Full-Band "Spastic" Performance Video