Exclusive: Scale The Summit Premiere Trailer for New Album, 'The Migration'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new video by Scale The Summit.

The video is the first in-studio trailer for the band's upcoming fourth studio album, The Migration, the followup to 2011's The Collective, which Guitar World called "essential prog."

The Migration was recorded in January at North Carolina's Basement Studios with producer Jamie King (BTBAM, He Is Legend, For Today) and is expected to be released this summer. The group, which spent much of 2011 and 2012 on tour with Periphery, Fair To Midland, Cynic, The Contortionist, The Human Abstract, Protest The Hero and Trioscapes, will soon announce their first tour of 2013. Visit the band's official website for updates.

While we're on the topic, Scale The Summit bassist Mark Michell has released a new bass instructional book, Guide to Right-Hand Technique for Bass, via the band's official web store.

This instructional guide focuses around all of the various “plucking-hand” techniques and includes 16 chapters (143 pages), more than 120 unique exercises, photos, descriptive “how-to” captions and a variety of diverse exercises targeting essentially every skill level. A full-gloss front cover and spiral-bounding for easier reading also included.