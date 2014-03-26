Exclusive Song Premiere: Corey Taylor Covers Dio's "Rainbow in the Dark," Featuring Steel Panther's Satchel

Today, GuitarWorld.com and RevolverMag.com share the exclusive U.S. premiere of Corey Taylor's new version of Dio's "Rainbow in the Dark."

The track, which you can dig into below, is from a new Dio tribute album, Ronnie James Dio: This Is Your Life, which will be released April 1. You can check out the complete track and artist listing below.

On the track — which originally appeared on Dio's classic 1983 album, Holy Diver — the Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman is joined by Steel Panther guitarist (and former Guitar World columnist) Satchel, Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga and touring friends Jason Christopher and Christian Martucci.

"Ronnie was the most natural singer I have ever witnessed," Taylor says. "He could do anything, hit any note, make any audience lose their minds. He was one of the greatest and I'm so happy I got to see him live. 'Rainbow in the Dark' was the first Dio song I really loved to death--just a powerful, high-energy hard rock song that was so good I wished I'd written it.

"When I was asked to be a part of this album, I knew there was only one track I wanted to record and luckily I got it. I only hope I did it justice. Having had the privilege of meeting Ronnie before he passed, I hope he knows how much I loved him for who and what he was: One of the greatest."

Take a listen and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

The album will raise funds for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

Ronnie James Dio: This Is Your Life Tracklist: