Exclusive Song Premiere: Cosmic Suckerpunch — "City Love"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "City Love," a new song by Cosmic Suckerpunch.

The track, which was recorded at Los Angeles' Swing House Studios, is the first to surface from a batch of songs the band premiered during their recent California club dates. The song follows the band's stellar Breathe EP, which was released earlier this year.

Cosmic Suckerpunch will perform this week at Filter's Culture Collide Festival in Los Angeles and at the inaugural Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas later this month. Check out the dates below.

For more about the band, visit their official website and Facebook page.

Cosmic Suckerpunch Tour Dates