Exclusive Song Premiere: Intervals — "The Escape"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "The Escape," the second single off Intervals' debut album, A Voice Within.

Pre-orders are now available at districtlines.com. Fans who pre-order the album are automatically entered to win a signed guitar from Jackson.

Intervals are on tour with Protest The Hero, Tesseract and the Safety Fire in Europe and have a major North American tour announcement coming soon. Stay tuned!

For more about Intervals, check out their official website and Facebook page.