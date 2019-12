Exclusive Song Premiere: Intervals —"Siren Sound"

Canadian/U.S. progressive metallers Intervals are releasing a song per day from their new album, A Voice Within, which will be released in the U.S. March 4.

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents "Siren Sound," a track from the new album.

A Voice Within has received a huge response across Europe, gaining major support in the media. Back home, things have been equally enthusiastic, but not only from the fans and press. In fact, the Canadian government will be funding the band’s next music video.

You can pre-order A Voice Withinright here.

Intervals features guitarist Aaron Marshall, vocalist Mike Semesky (formerly of the Haarp Machine), drummer Anup Sastry (Jeff Loomis, Skyharbor) and guitarist Lukas Guyader. Check them out in the U.S./Canada with Protest The Hero at one of the dates listed below the video.

Check out Intervals' Facebook page for more information.

Intervals on Tour with Protest The Hero 2014