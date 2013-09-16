Exclusive Song Premiere: Los Straitjackets — "It’s Monster Surfing Time"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "It’s Monster Surfing Time," a new song by Los Straitjackets, aka "America's Instrumentalists."

The track is from Yep Roc Records' upcoming Halloween-themed album, Mondo Zombie Boogaloo, which will be released October 1.

The album features songs by Los Straitjackets, the Fleshtones and Southern Culture On The Skids. It includes originals and standards from each band, including “¡Ghostbusters!,” “Goo Goo Muck,” “Haunted Hipster” — and a collaboration by the three bands on “Que Monstruos Son” (“The Monster Mash” en Español). You can check out the full track listing below.

Mondo Zombie Boogaloo will be available on CD, digitally and as a double LP on colored vinyl. Its cover features artwork by Steve Blickenstaff, who is known for his work on the Cramps' 1984 album, Bad Music for Bad People.

Presale orders for a limited number of tour bundles (including T-shirts, posters, albums and concert tickets) are available at mondozombieboogaloo.com. Yes, we mentioned a tour! Check out all the current dates below!

Mondo Zombie Boogaloo Track Listing

01. It’s Monster Surfing Time – Los Straitjackets

02. Ghoulman Confidential – The Fleshtones

03. Goo Goo Muck – Southern Culture on the Skids

04. Que Monstruos Son – Los Straitjakets featuring The Fleshtones & Southern Culture on the Skids

05. Haunted Hipster – The FLeshtones

06. The Loneliest Ghost In Town – Southern Culture on the Skids

07. Theme From Young Frankenstein – Los Straitjackets

08. (Sock It To Me Baby) In The House Of Shock – The Fleshtones

09. Theme From Halloween – Los Straitjackets

10. Tingler Blues – Southern Culture on the Skids

11. Ghoul On A Hill – Los Straitjackets

12. La Marcha De Los Cabarones – Southern Culture on the Skids

13. Ghostbusters – Los Straitjackets

14. Dracula A GoGo – The Fleshtones

15. Demon Death – Southern Culture on the Skids

Mondo Zombie Boogaloo Tour Dates:

10.17* - Fitzgerald's - Berwyn IL

10.18* - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

10.19* - Southgate House - Newport, KY

10.20* - Woodlands Tavern - Columbus, OH

10.22 - Altar - Pittsburgh, PA

10.23 - Traff Music Hall - Buffalo, NY

10.24 - The Haunt - Ithaca, NY

10.25 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

10.26 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY

10.27 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA

10.29 - U Street Music Hall - Washington, DC

10.30 - Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

10.31 - Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC

11.01 - Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

11.02 - Hell @ Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

*These first four shows feature Los Straitjackets and The Fleshtones. Southern Culture On The Skids will join the tour beginning 10/22 for the remaining dates.