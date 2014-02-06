Exclusive Song Premiere: Nick Moss Band — "No Reason"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "No Reason," a new song by the Nick Moss Band.

The track is from their new album, Time Ain’t Free. which will be released March 18 via Blue Bella Records.

Time Ain’t Free marks the 10th album by guitarist Moss, the consummate bandleader, songwriter and groove master.

Moss has performed at blues festivals across the globe and on the stage at Buddy Guy's Legends club in Chicago. “Nick is a favorite at my club," Guy said. "He always works hard to please the audience.” Moss has known no shortage of praise from other guitarists. Even blues ace Ronnie Earl calls Moss his favorite guitarist.

Second guitarist Michael Ledbetter — a descendent of the legendary Lead Belly — makes his Nick Moss Band lead vocal recording debut on the new album, which is nothing less than a powerful gumbo of Chicago soul, funk, blues, jam music and rock and roll.

