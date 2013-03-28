Exclusive Song Premiere: Owl — "Give"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive debut of "Give," a new track by LA-based rock band Owl.

The song is from Owl's new album, The Right Thing, which will be released April 9 by Overit Records. Owl is Chris Wyse (vocals/bass), Dan Dinsmore (drums) and Jason Achilles Mezilis (guitar/vocals).

"Give" is all about building up the energy, the melody and the atmosphere," Mezilis says. "The song takes you different places along the way, slowly rising in tension until the big payoff at the end. The tune offers a wide open landscape to experiment, use different textures, techniques and sounds. I love playing this track."

“We were an unstoppable force in the studio,” Wyse adds. “This album is heavy and bombastic and is our unorthodox ode to rock.”

Between touring and recording commitments with Wyse's other gig — playing bass in the Cult — Owl began writing what would become The Right Thing in early 2011. Kinks fans, take note: The album kicks off with “Destroyer,” which finds Owl transforming the Kinks' classic into a swaggering, futuristic stomper.

For more about Owl, check out their official website and Facebook page.

Catch Owl Live:

3/29 — NYC, NY @Mercury Lounge (with Killcode)

3/30 — Clifton Park, NY @Upstate Concert Hall (with In This Moment)

4/12 — Los Angeles, CA @The Roxy

(More shows to be announced soon.)