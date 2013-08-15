Exclusive Song Premiere: Robert Dahlqvist — "Inte En Dag”

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Inte En Dag” by Robert Dahlqvist, the former Hellacopters guitarist.

The track is from Dahlqvist's debut solo album, Solo, which will be released October 2 via Despotz Records.

“After 10 years with the Hellacopters and four years with Dundertåget and a variety of freelance jobs, it is now time for me to release my first solo album,” Dahlqvist says. “I can, from the bottom of my heart, say I have never been this proud of music I've made. It feels like a life's work, everything from the music to the lyrics and production.”

With vocals sung entirely in Swedish, Solo was recorded, mixed and produced by Björn Olsson (Union Carbide Productions, The Soundtrack of our Lives), a process that has been two years in the making.

“It's a time that has gone up and down emotionally for me," Dahlqvist says. "That's why the songs have a very personal and fragile sense of themselves."

For more about Dahlqvist, visit his Facebook page and despotz.se.

Solo Track Listing: