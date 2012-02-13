Exclusive: Spawn of Possession Debut "Bodiless Sleeper"

Today, we've got a brand-new track from Spawn of Possession, a technical death metal outfit that features current/past members of Obscura and Necrophagist. Scroll down to check out "Bodiless Sleeper" now.

The track is taken from Incurso, the band's upcoming Relapse Records debut, which is out on March 13 in the U.S.

Incurso also marks the band's first album in more than five years.

For more on Spawn of Possession, check out their official Facebook page here.

As a bonus, bassist Erlend Caspersen sent along a video lesson for "Bodiless Sleeper," which you can check out under the stream!