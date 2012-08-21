Exclusive: Sunflower Dead Premiere "Make Me Drown," Plus Bonus Guitar Lesson

Today, we're bringing you even more great new music as we've got the exclusive premiere of a brand new track from Sunflower Dead. Stream "Make Me Drown" via the Soundcloud player below.

And as an added bonus, we've also got an exclusive guitar lesson from Sunflower Dead guitarist Jaboo, showing you how to play the guitar solo from "Make Me Drown." Check it out below the stream!

"Make Me Drown" is taken from the band's self-titled debut album, which is out today, August 21, on Bloody Bat Records. If you like what you hear, you can pick it up now at this location.

Lesson: