Exclusive Video Lesson: Call Me No One — “Biggest Fan” Guitar Solo

Guitarist Clint Lowery and his new Sevendust side-project with Morgan Rose, Call Me No One, released their debut album, Last Parade, June 5 via 7Bros/ILG.

Lowery recently sat down to discuss and demonstrate the guitar solo on the band's new single, “Biggest Fan.” Check out the exclusive lesson video below.

In other Call Me No One news, the band is gearing up for their inaugural summer tour, which kicks off July 27 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Lowery and Rose have enlisted Rek Mohr (Hurt) on bass and Alan Price (Shinedown) on guitar to round out the band in anticipation of the dates. Nonpoint will support; see the full tour schedule below.

Last Parade marks a departure from Sevendust's traditional sound, toward the duo's hard rock roots.

"It's a lot different from Sevendust, it's hard but it's not the same type of heavy that Sevendust is," Lowery says. "We're still developing it, we're really excited about it."

Sevendust's most recent studio album, 2010's Cold Day Memory, debuted at No. 12 on Billboard's Top 200 and marked the return of founding member Lowery, who left the group in 2003. Johnny K (Disturbed, Staind, 3 Doors Down, Plain White T's) produced the album.

Call Me No One Tour Dates:

July 27 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's

July 28 - Madison, WI @ Willow Island at Alliant Energy Center

July 29 - Joliet, IL @ Mojoes

July 31 - Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

August 1 - Portsmouth, OH @ Columbia Music Arena

August 2 - South Bend, IN @ Club Landing

August 3 - Dayton, OH @ McGuffy's House of Rock

August 4 - Louisville, KY @ The Phoenix Hill Tavern

August 6 - Johnson City, TN @ Capones

August 8 - Marietta, GA @ The 120 Tavern and Music Hall

August 9 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

August 11 - Broussard, LA @ The Station Bar and Grill

Photo: Jeremy Adamo