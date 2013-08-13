Exclusive Video Premiere: Walking Papers with Duff McKagan —“Leave Me In The Dark”

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “Leave Me in the Dark,” a brand-new performance video by Walking Papers.
The new band features former Guns N’ Roses/Velvet Revolver bassist Duff McKagan, ex-Screaming Trees/Mad Season drummer Barrett Martin and Seattle scene favorites Jeff Angell and Benjamin Anderson, both from the Missionary Position.
The track is from the band's self-titled debut album, which was released August 6 via Loud & Proud Records. The album also features Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready on two tracks.
Although Walking Papers began as Angell and Martin's duo, Anderson and McKagan joined last year. The group began selling a self-released disc at their shows but soon realized their music deserved better treatment.
"The music was too good, the band was too good for us to fall flat because we wanted to be indie and indie didn't go anywhere," McKagan told USA Today. "You don't want to be that indie. The music industry's tough enough at this point."
Walking Papers are headlining the second stage of this year’s Rockstar Energy Drink Uproar Festival. Be sure to check out all their upcoming dates below.
For more About Walking Papers, visit their official website and Facebook page.
Walking Papers on Tour:
AUGUST
13 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
14 Mansfield, MA Comcast Center
16 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
17 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
18 Wantagh, NY Nikon At Jones Beach Theater
20 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
22 Tinley Park, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
23 Nobleville, IN Klipsch Music Center
24 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theater
27 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheater
28 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion
29 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
31 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre
SEPTEMBER
1 Englewood, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
2 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
5 Nampa, ID Idaho Center Amphitheater
8 Ridgefield, WA Sleep Country Amphitheater
11 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
13 Phoenix, AZ Desert Sky Pavilion
14 Chula Vista, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre
15 Irvine, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheater