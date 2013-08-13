Exclusive Video Premiere: Walking Papers with Duff McKagan —“Leave Me In The Dark”

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “Leave Me in the Dark,” a brand-new performance video by Walking Papers.

The new band features former Guns N’ Roses/Velvet Revolver bassist Duff McKagan, ex-Screaming Trees/Mad Season drummer Barrett Martin and Seattle scene favorites Jeff Angell and Benjamin Anderson, both from the Missionary Position.

The track is from the band's self-titled debut album, which was released August 6 via Loud & Proud Records. The album also features Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready on two tracks.

Although Walking Papers began as Angell and Martin's duo, Anderson and McKagan joined last year. The group began selling a self-released disc at their shows but soon realized their music deserved better treatment.

"The music was too good, the band was too good for us to fall flat because we wanted to be indie and indie didn't go anywhere," McKagan told USA Today. "You don't want to be that indie. The music industry's tough enough at this point."

Walking Papers are headlining the second stage of this year’s Rockstar Energy Drink Uproar Festival. Be sure to check out all their upcoming dates below.

For more About Walking Papers, visit their official website and Facebook page.

Walking Papers on Tour:

AUGUST

13 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

14 Mansfield, MA Comcast Center

16 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

17 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

18 Wantagh, NY Nikon At Jones Beach Theater

20 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

22 Tinley Park, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

23 Nobleville, IN Klipsch Music Center

24 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theater

27 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheater

28 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion

29 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

31 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre

SEPTEMBER

1 Englewood, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

2 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

5 Nampa, ID Idaho Center Amphitheater

8 Ridgefield, WA Sleep Country Amphitheater

11 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

13 Phoenix, AZ Desert Sky Pavilion

14 Chula Vista, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre

15 Irvine, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheater