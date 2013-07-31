Exclusive Video: "Ravi" by Gypsy Jazz Guitarist Robin Nolan Featuring Dhani Harrison

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive new video featuring Gypsy jazz guitarist Robin Nolan.

In the video, Nolan performs a new track called "Ravi" with thenewno2 frontman (and son of the late George Harrison) Dhani Harrison.

The song is from Nolan's new album, Gypsy Blue, which was released Tuesday, July 30, via Hot Records Ltd. The album is available now on iTunes.

“Even though it’s called ‘Ravi,’ it’s a whole melting pot of the feeling I get at Friar Park," says Nolan of the Harrisons' home in Henley-on-Thames, England. "I met Ravi [Shankar] there and played with him at George’s wake, which was an intense evening, very emotional.

"So that song is inspired by Ravi, but is a blues basically and reeks of Harrison. There’s a couple of things in it that sound very George. I do this kind of Indian slide, which is heartfelt and a mix of those two worlds.”

Talking about his legacy and hopes for the album, Nolan says, “I was always pretty unorthodox in my approach to Gypsy jazz. I’ve always done it my own way.”

For more about Nolan, visit robinnolanmusic.com and his Facebook page.