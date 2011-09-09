Exclusive: William Shatner's Version of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man,” Featuring Zakk Wylde

William Shatner -- the acting legend and recipient of the Honorary Headbanger Award at this year’s Revolver Golden Gods -- has finally released his version of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man.”

The Star Trek captain holed up with Black Label Society and former Ozzy Osbourne axman Zakk Wylde and Alice in Chains bassist Mike Inez earlier this year to record the track, which can be found on his new double-album, Seeking Major Tom (Cleopatra), which comes out on October 11.

Presales for the album start today right here.

For more info, and to hear the track, head over to RevolverMag.com.