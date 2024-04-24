“Honoring Jimi Hendrix, the greatest guitar player of all time”: The Experience Hendrix Tour is returning for the first time in 5 years, with a mega lineup including Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, Samantha Fish and Zakk Wylde

By Phil Weller
published

The all-star lineup will tour the US later this year, marking the 20th anniversary of the multi-artist celebration of Jimi Hendrix’s trailblazing guitar-playing

Experience Hendrix Tour 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images / Experience Hendrix)

The Experience Hendrix Tour will return for 24 US dates this fall, celebrating Jimi Hendrix’s fretboard-burning work with a huge ensemble of all-star electric guitar stars. 

The tour marks the 20th anniversary of what its curators are calling a “multi-artist celebration of Jimi Hendrix’s musical genius”, and comes five years after its last tour. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.