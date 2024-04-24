“Honoring Jimi Hendrix, the greatest guitar player of all time”: The Experience Hendrix Tour is returning for the first time in 5 years, with a mega lineup including Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, Samantha Fish and Zakk Wylde

The Experience Hendrix Tour will return for 24 US dates this fall, celebrating Jimi Hendrix’s fretboard-burning work with a huge ensemble of all-star electric guitar stars.
The tour marks the 20th anniversary of what its curators are calling a “multi-artist celebration of Jimi Hendrix’s musical genius”, and comes five years after its last tour.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, Zakk Wylde, and Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram will head up a “powerhouse three-hour concert experience”, which also helps shine a light on up-and-coming blues rock talent.
“I’m excited to rejoin the Experience Hendrix tour this year,” says Shepherd. “It’s always been a great tour with exceptional artists honoring Jimi Hendrix, the greatest guitar player of all time, and his amazing and expansive catalog of songs.
“Being able to do a tour with friends always makes for a great time and this show is not to be missed.”
Other notable artists tapped for the multi-generational line-up include Taj Mahal, Samantha Fish, and Dweezil Zappa, as well as Indigenous guitarist, Mato Nanji.
Flag bearers for a new generation of blues players include Ally Venable – who headlined the 60-date European Blues Caravan tour at just 20 years old – and Blues Foundation’s 2023 International Blues Challenge winner, Mathias Lattin.
There’s even room for two-hand tapping jazz virtuoso Stanley Jordan, who is sure to offer a fresh take on some of Hendrix’s cuts.
The full list of artists confirmed reads: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Kingfish, Eric Johnson, Zakk Wylde, Samantha Fish, Dweezil Zappa, Taj Mahal, Noah Hunt, Chuck Campbell and Calvin Cooke (The Slide Brothers), Stanley Jordan, Ally Venable, Mato Nanji (Indigenous), Dylan Triplett, Ayron Jones, Artur Menezes, Mathias Lattin and Hendri Brown.
Some dates will also feature additional special guests, including legendary Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, with more set to be announced in the future.
The tour’s concept dates back to 2001, when a single concert was held in San Diego. The show was repeated a year later, before hitting the road as a fully fledged tour in 2004.
The 2024 edition stops in the Pacific Northwest, California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, before travelling through Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. Aptly, the showcase kicks off in Hendrix’s hometown, at Seattle’s Paramount Theater.
The tour works with a rotating line-up, meaning the guitarists performing each night will vary. For detailed information, head to the Experience Hendrix Tour website.
2024 Experience Hendrix Tour dates:
- Sept 19: Seattle WA, Paramount Theatre
- Sept 20: Spokane WA, First Interstate Center for the Arts
- Sept 21: Forest Grove OR, Grand Lodge
- Sept 22: Reno NV, Grand Theatre/Grand Sierra Resort
- Sept 25: Santa Rosa CA, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
- Sept 26: Saratoga, CA, The Mountain Winery
- Sept 27: Las Vegas NV, Smith Center
- Sept 28: Highland CA, Yaamaya Theater
- Sept 29: Tucson AZ, Fox Theatre
- Oct 01: Anaheim CA, City National Grove
- Oct 03: San Diego CA, Rady Shell
- Oct 04: Mesa AZ, Mesa Arts Center/Ikeda Theater
- Oct 05: Albuquerque NM, Mesa Arts Center/Ikva Auditorium
- Oct 06:Colorado Springs CO, Pikes Peak Center
- Oct 09: San Antonio TX, Majestic Theatre
- Oct 10: Houston TX, Bayou Music Center
- Oct 11: Ft. Worth TX, Will Rogers Auditorium
- Oct 12: Tulsa OK, River Spirit Casino
- Oct 13: Shreveport LA, Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
- Oct 15: Nashville TN, Ryman Auditorium
- Oct 16: Evans GA, Columbia Country Performing Arts Center
- Oct 17: Clearwater FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
- Oct 18: Pompano Beach FL, Pompano Beach Amphitheater
- Oct 19: St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheater