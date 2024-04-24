“Honoring Jimi Hendrix, the greatest guitar player of all time”: The Experience Hendrix Tour is returning for the first time in 5 years, with a mega lineup including Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, Samantha Fish and Zakk Wylde

The Experience Hendrix Tour will return for 24 US dates this fall, celebrating Jimi Hendrix’s fretboard-burning work with a huge ensemble of all-star electric guitar stars.

The tour marks the 20th anniversary of what its curators are calling a “multi-artist celebration of Jimi Hendrix’s musical genius”, and comes five years after its last tour.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, Zakk Wylde, and Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram will head up a “powerhouse three-hour concert experience”, which also helps shine a light on up-and-coming blues rock talent.

“I’m excited to rejoin the Experience Hendrix tour this year,” says Shepherd. “It’s always been a great tour with exceptional artists honoring Jimi Hendrix, the greatest guitar player of all time, and his amazing and expansive catalog of songs.

“Being able to do a tour with friends always makes for a great time and this show is not to be missed.”

Other notable artists tapped for the multi-generational line-up include Taj Mahal, Samantha Fish, and Dweezil Zappa, as well as Indigenous guitarist, Mato Nanji.

Flag bearers for a new generation of blues players include Ally Venable – who headlined the 60-date European Blues Caravan tour at just 20 years old – and Blues Foundation’s 2023 International Blues Challenge winner, Mathias Lattin.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s even room for two-hand tapping jazz virtuoso Stanley Jordan, who is sure to offer a fresh take on some of Hendrix’s cuts.

(Image credit: Experience Tour)

The full list of artists confirmed reads: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Kingfish, Eric Johnson, Zakk Wylde, Samantha Fish, Dweezil Zappa, Taj Mahal, Noah Hunt, Chuck Campbell and Calvin Cooke (The Slide Brothers), Stanley Jordan, Ally Venable, Mato Nanji (Indigenous), Dylan Triplett, Ayron Jones, Artur Menezes, Mathias Lattin and Hendri Brown.

Some dates will also feature additional special guests, including legendary Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, with more set to be announced in the future.

The tour’s concept dates back to 2001, when a single concert was held in San Diego. The show was repeated a year later, before hitting the road as a fully fledged tour in 2004.

The 2024 edition stops in the Pacific Northwest, California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, before travelling through Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. Aptly, the showcase kicks off in Hendrix’s hometown, at Seattle’s Paramount Theater.

The tour works with a rotating line-up, meaning the guitarists performing each night will vary. For detailed information, head to the Experience Hendrix Tour website.