Experience Hendrix Tour Expands, Adds Rich Robinson, Robby Krieger and Others

Six additional dates have just been added to the front and back ends of the previously announced 2014 Experience Hendrix Tour, presented by Band Fuse: Rock Legends. With just-added shows in Oklahoma, Texas, Indiana, Illinois and Minnesota, this year’s edition of the Experience Hendrix tour includes 25 performance dates over a span of just under four weeks.

Concurrent with the announcement of the added dates come word that The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson, Brad Whitford of Aerosmith and Robby Kreiger of the Doors, Taj Mahal and Quinn Sullivan will be among the roster of all-star musicians joining the tour that has been an annual event for the past decade. Robinson, founding member, guitarist and songwriter for the Black Crowes, commented, “I’m really looking forward to getting out and playing some of my favorite Hendrix songs with these great musicians.”

Artists whose participation was previously announced include Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Bootsy Collins, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, Doyle Bramhall II, Dweezil Zappa, Los Lobos’ Cesar Rosas and David Hidalgo, Eric Gales, Ana Popovic, Mato Nanji, Quinn Sullivan and others. Billy Cox, the bass player who was part of Jimi Hendrix’s music life before he was “discovered” as well as thereafter, is again part of the line-up as is Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton.

The new kick-off date for the tour that pays homage to the musical genius of Jimi Hendrix is March 8 in Shawnee, OK at the Grand Event Center there, followed by a concert on Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland, TX on March 9. These will be followed by the previously announced concert dates March 11 – April 3 which will be followed by a second Milwaukee show on April 4 at the Roverside Theater (the March 16 date there has already sold out), April 5 at the Star Plaza Theater in Merrillville, IN, April 6 at the Civic Center in Peoria, IL, and April 8 at the State Theater in Minneapolis.

In terms of format, the tour offers multiple opportunities for performers and audiences to witness unique collaborations among the participating artists, and will highlight these artists and the others performing their favorite Hendrix signature songs including “Little Wing,” “Fire,” “Purple Haze,” and “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”. As has been the case with previous Experience Hendrix outings, special guests are expected to sit in at many of the dates, making the concerts all that much more memorable for both new and veteran Hendrix fans. Past special guests have included Paul Rodgers, Joe Satriani, Hubert Sumlin, Steve Vai, Susan Tedeschi, Robert Randolph, Carlos Santana and others.

As in years past, Fender Guitars and Dunlop Manufacturing, whose gear is an integral part of the tour’s backline, sponsor the Experience Hendrix Tour together with IK Multimedia and Hal Leonard. Band Fuse: Rock Legends, the tour’s presenting sponsor recently concluded a multi-phased partnership with Experience Hendrix, LLC whereby fifteen of Jim Hendrix signature songs will be offered as downloadable content for players of the newly released Rock Legends video game.

This year's Experience Hendrix Tour is the focus of the Jimi Hendrix Guitar Competition. Backed by Sony Music's Legacy Recordings, IK Multimedia, Talenthouse along with Experience Hendrix, LLC the competition offers entrants a chance to win a performing slot on one of the tour dates next year as well as a cash prize plus gear. Contestants are invited to submit a video of their performance of a Jimi Hendrix track with the winner selected by a team of judges including Janie Hendrix, producer/engineer Eddie Kramer, Guitar World editor Brad Tolinski and musician Dave Stewart.

Experience Hendrix Tour dates / participating artists

Mar-8 Sat Shawnee, OK – Grand Event Center – tickets on sale TBA

Billy Cox, Rich Robinson [Black Crowes], Brad Whitford [Aerosmith], Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang, Zakk Wylde, Eric Johnson, Chris Layton, Stan Skibby, and Dani Robinson.

Mar-9 Sun Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center – tickets on sale now

Billy Cox, Rich Robinson [Black Crowes], Brad Whitford [Aerosmith], Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang, Zakk Wylde, Eric Johnson, Chris Layton, Stan Skibby, and Dani Robinson.

Mar-11 Tue Dallas, TX - Verizon Theater – tickets on sale now http://bit.ly/17ypvzq

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Mar-13 Thu St Louis, MO - Fox Theater – tickets on sale now

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Cesar Rosas & David Hidalgo, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Mar-14 Fri Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater – tickets on sale now http://bit.ly/1j7vcEa

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Cesar Rosas & David Hidalgo, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Mar-15 Sat Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium – tickets on sale now

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Cesar Rosas & David Hidalgo, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Mar-16 Sun Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater – SOLD OUT

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Cesar Rosas & David Hidalgo, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Mar-18 Tue Louisville, KY - Whitney PAC – tickets on sale now

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Cesar Rosas & David Hidalgo, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Mar-19 Wed Charleston, WV - Clay Center – tickets on sale now

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Cesar Rosas & David Hidalgo, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Mar-20 Thu Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Theater – tickets on sale now

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Cesar Rosas & David Hidalgo, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Mar-21 Fri Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater - SOLD OUT

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Cesar Rosas & David Hidalgo, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Mar-22 Sat Atlantic City, NJ - Harrahs – SOLD OUT

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Mar-23 Sun Wilkes Barre, PA - Kirby PAC – tickets on sale now

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Ana Popovic, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Mar-25 Tue Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theater – tickets on sale now

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Bootsy Collins, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Ana Popovic, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Mar-27 Thu Hampton, NH – Casino Ballroom – tickets on sale now

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Bootsy Collins, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Ana Popovic, Quinn Sullivan, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Mar-28 Fri Albany, NY - Palace Theater – tickets on sale now

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Bootsy Collins, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Ana Popovic, Quinn Sullivan, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Mar-29 Sat Waterbury, CT - Palace Theater – tickets on sale now

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Bootsy Collins, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Ana Popovic, Quinn Sullivan, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Mar-30 Sun Washington DC - Lincoln Theater – tickets on sale now

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Bootsy Collins, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Ana Popovic, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Apr-01 Tue Buffalo, NY - Center For Arts – SOLD OUT

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Bootsy Collins, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Ana Popovic, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Apr-02 Northfield, OH – Hard Rocks – tickets on sale TBA

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Bootsy Collins, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Doyle Bramhall II, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Ana Popovic, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Apr-03 Detroit, MI –The Fox Theatre – tickets on sale now

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Bootsy Collins, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Doyle Bramhall II, Brad Whitford, Chris Layton, Eric Gales, Ana Popovic, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Apr-04 Fri Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater – tickets on sale TBA

Featuring Billy Cox, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, Doyle Bramhall II, Robby Krieger, Dweezil Zappa, Chris Layton, Mato Nanji, Eric Johnson, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Apr-05 Sat Merrillville, IN – Star Plaza Theatre- tickets on sale TBA

Featuring Billy Cox, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Brad Whitford, Taj Mahal, Rich Robinson, Doyle Bramhall II, Robby Krieger, Dweezil Zappa, Chris Layton, Mato Nanji, Eric Johnson, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Apr-06 Sun Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center – tickets on sale Feb 7

Featuring Billy Cox, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Brad Whitford, Taj Mahal, Rich Robinson, Doyle Bramhall II, Cesar Rosas, David Hidalgo, Dweezil Zappa, Chris Layton, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

Apr-08 Tue Minneapolis, MN – State Theater – tickets on sale TBA

Featuring Billy Cox, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Brad Whitford, Taj Mahal, Rich Robinson, Doyle Bramhall II, Cesar Rosas, David Hidalgo, Dweezil Zappa, Chris Layton, Mato Nanji, Dani Robinson, and Stan Skibby.

