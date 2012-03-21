Experience Hendrix Tour Features Buddy Guy, Billy Cox, Eric Johnson, Robby Krieger and More

The Experience Hendrix tour, a traveling show that pays tribute to the music of Jimi Hendrix, is on the road now, touring through March 31.

Check out the schedule below for the complete list of remaining dates.

The latest lineup features performances by Buddy Guy, Dweezil Zappa, Billy Cox, Robby Krieger, Robert Randolph, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas of Los Lobos, Keb’ Mo, Eric Johnson, Brad Whitford, Living Colour, Chris Layton of Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, The Slide Brothers and more.

The tour, which is presented by Fender, offers several opportunities for performers and audiences to witness unusual collaborations, such as Dweezil Zappa with Billy Cox, Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph, Jonny Lang with Brad Whitford, etc., and will highlight these artists and others performing their favorite Hendrix songs, including “Little Wing,” “Fire,” “Purple Haze” and “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)."

As has been the case with previous Experience Hendrix outings, special guests are expected to sit in at many of the dates. Past special guests have included Paul Rodgers, Joe Satriani, Hubert Sumlin, Steve Vai, Carlos Santana and others.

Confirmed Experience Hendrix Tour dates:

March 22 - Thu - Houston, TX Arena Theater

March 23 - Fri - Thackerville, OK - Winstar Casino

March 24 - Sat - Austin, TX - ACL Live @ Moody Theater

March 25 - Sun - Austin, TX - ACL Live @ Moody Theater

March 27 - Tue - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons Hall for Performing Arts

March 28 - Wed - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theater

March 29 - Thu - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre

March 30 - Fri - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

March 31 - Sat - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

For more information about each individual show, head here. For more about the Experience Hendrix Tour, visit its official website.

Photo: Steven C. Pesant/Authentic Hendrix