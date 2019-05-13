Experience Hendrix Tour Returns with Joe Satriani, Buddy Guy and More

After wrapping a recent East Coast run of dates, the Experience Hendrix tour has announced a return in October for a series of West Coast shows. The latest edition of the tour will feature Joe Satriani and Buddy Guy, as well as Taj Mahal, Dweezil Zappa, Jonny Lang and Eric Johnson. Mainstays Billy Cox, Slide Brothers and Doyle Bramhall II will also be on board, while Big Head Todd & the Monsters will join for the October 16 at Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs.

"The Experience Hendrix tours are always so much fun," Satriani told Billboard. "The camaraderie between all the musicians on the show is magical. I'm so excited to play some deep Hendrix tracks in a power-trio setting with Doug Pinnick and Kenny Aronoff!"

"[Jimi] moved the blues—the language of the music—into the future," Mahal added.

See below for the full tour itinerary.

For more information, head to ExperienceHendrixTour.com.

October 2019 Experience Hendrix Tour dates:

Oct. 01 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre*

Oct. 02 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall*

Oct. 03 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center for the Performing Arts, Silva Concert Hall*

Oct. 04 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre*

Oct. 05 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino – Grande Exposition Hall+

Oct. 07 - Davis, CA - Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts+

Oct. 08 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts+#

Oct. 09 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim+#

Oct. 11 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Event Center+#

Oct. 12 - Funner, CA - Harrah's Resort SoCal – The Events Center+#

Oct. 13 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center+#

Oct. 15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre+#

Oct. 16 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center#%

Oct. 18 - Newkirk, OK - First Council Casino#%

Oct. 19 - Tulsa, OK - The Joint – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino#%

Oct. 20 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center*

Oct. 21 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

Oct. 22 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts*

* With Buddy Guy

+ With Ana Popovic

# With Taj Mahal