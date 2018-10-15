Joe Satriani, Dave Mustaine and More Announced for 2019 Experience Hendrix Tour

The 2019 edition of the Experience Hendrix tour has been announced, and guitarists featured include Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, making his tour debut, as well as Joe Satriani, Taj Mahal, Ernie Isley and Dweezil Zappa. Additionally, former Hendrix bassist Billy Cox, Jonny Lang, and Eric Johnson will be on board for the outing.
Commented Satriani: "The Experience Hendrix Tours are always so much fun. The camaraderie between all the musicians on the show is magical. I’m so excited to play some deep Hendrix tracks in a power trio setting with [King’s X bassist and vocalist] dUg Pinnick and Kenny Aronoff!”
Said Mustaine: “Jimi Hendrix. The name that comes to my mind as one the ‘Premiere American Guitarists of All Time.’ An Innovator, and legendary musician, I am beyond honored to do my part in this tribute to the immortal Jimi Hendrix, and want to thank [EH Tour producer] John McDermott for inviting me to play along such mind-blowing guitarists as Joe Satriani, and a personal favorite of mine, Eric Johnson. See you there!”
"The tour is more than a series of concerts," said Janie Hendrix, CEO of Experience Hendrix, L.L.C. “It's a celebration of a man whose amazing gift changed the face of music and informed an entire culture. His influences were varied and diverse. And this year we’re shining a light on that diversity with artists who represent it across cultures and who also share a love for Jimi and his music. It’s exciting to be able to honor Jimi’s enduring legacy in this way.”
Experience Hendrix 2019 tour dates:
Mar 3 Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Mar 4 Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
Mar 5 Melbourne, FL – King Center for the Performing Arts
Mar 6 Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
Mar 8 North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Mar 9 Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre-Atlanta
Mar 10 Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Mar 11 Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center
Mar 12 Chattanooga, TN – Tivoli Theater
Mar 14 Raleigh, NC – Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Mar 15 Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Mar 16 Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
Mar 17 Cincinnati, OH – The Taft Theatre
Mar 19 Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre
Mar 20 Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts
Mar 21 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
Mar 22 Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Mar 23 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Mar 24 Charleston, WV – The Clay Center
Mar 26 Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
Mar 27 Bensalem, PA – Xcite Center at Parx Casino
Mar 28 Westbury, NY – Theatre At Westbury
Mar 29 Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Mar 30 Niagara Falls, NY – Seneca Niagara Casino
Apr 1 Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre
Apr 2 Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre
Apr 3 Albany, NY – Palace Theatre
Apr 4 Lowell, MA – Lowell Memorial Auditorium
Apr 5 New Bedford, MA – Zeiterion Performing Arts Center
Apr 6 Wallingford, CT – Toyota Presents The Oakdale Theater