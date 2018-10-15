Joe Satriani, Dave Mustaine and More Announced for 2019 Experience Hendrix Tour

The 2019 edition of the Experience Hendrix tour has been announced, and guitarists featured include Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, making his tour debut, as well as Joe Satriani, Taj Mahal, Ernie Isley and Dweezil Zappa. Additionally, former Hendrix bassist Billy Cox, Jonny Lang, and Eric Johnson will be on board for the outing.

Commented Satriani: "The Experience Hendrix Tours are always so much fun. The camaraderie between all the musicians on the show is magical. I’m so excited to play some deep Hendrix tracks in a power trio setting with [King’s X bassist and vocalist] dUg Pinnick and Kenny Aronoff!”

Said Mustaine: “Jimi Hendrix. The name that comes to my mind as one the ‘Premiere American Guitarists of All Time.’ An Innovator, and legendary musician, I am beyond honored to do my part in this tribute to the immortal Jimi Hendrix, and want to thank [EH Tour producer] John McDermott for inviting me to play along such mind-blowing guitarists as Joe Satriani, and a personal favorite of mine, Eric Johnson. See you there!”

"The tour is more than a series of concerts," said Janie Hendrix, CEO of Experience Hendrix, L.L.C. “It's a celebration of a man whose amazing gift changed the face of music and informed an entire culture. His influences were varied and diverse. And this year we’re shining a light on that diversity with artists who represent it across cultures and who also share a love for Jimi and his music. It’s exciting to be able to honor Jimi’s enduring legacy in this way.”

Experience Hendrix 2019 tour dates:

Mar 3 Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Mar 4 Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

Mar 5 Melbourne, FL – King Center for the Performing Arts

Mar 6 Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

Mar 8 North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Mar 9 Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre-Atlanta

Mar 10 Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Mar 11 Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center

Mar 12 Chattanooga, TN – Tivoli Theater

Mar 14 Raleigh, NC – Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Mar 15 Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Mar 16 Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

Mar 17 Cincinnati, OH – The Taft Theatre

Mar 19 Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre

Mar 20 Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts

Mar 21 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

Mar 22 Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Mar 23 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Mar 24 Charleston, WV – The Clay Center

Mar 26 Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Mar 27 Bensalem, PA – Xcite Center at Parx Casino

Mar 28 Westbury, NY – Theatre At Westbury

Mar 29 Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Mar 30 Niagara Falls, NY – Seneca Niagara Casino

Apr 1 Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

Apr 2 Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre

Apr 3 Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

Apr 4 Lowell, MA – Lowell Memorial Auditorium

Apr 5 New Bedford, MA – Zeiterion Performing Arts Center

Apr 6 Wallingford, CT – Toyota Presents The Oakdale Theater