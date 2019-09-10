Experience the cinematic sound of India’s premier post-rockers aswekeepsearching in this exclusive playthrough

There’s no shortage of new post-rock bands these days, but there’s only one that teams Hindi-language singing and traditional Indian instruments with atmospheric instrumental rock - and that’s aswekeepsearching, who you can hear in the playthrough we’re premiering here on GW.

Not only is the video beautifully shot - just look at that backdrop! - but it also plays host to electric guitar, bass and violin playthroughs of the band’s panoramic powerhouse A Night In Zottegem.

In the clip, guitarist Shubham Gurung teams a PRS SE Standard 24 with Axe-Fx III for his crystalline clean tones, while bassist Robert Alex uses an Ibanez BTB 675 and Darkglass Electronics B7K Microtubes for those fat bass chords.

We don’t often cover violin, but what they hey: guest musician Ajay Jayanthi plays a Sander Concert Violin CV4 with LR Baggs pickup.

The track is taken from the band’s third album, Rooh, which is available from 27 September via Bandcamp.