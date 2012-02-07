Explosions In The Sky Announce 2012 Tour Dates

Explosions In The Sky have confirmed new headlining dates for 2012.

The new shows expand on an ongoing itinerary that has included the band's biggest appearances -- from New York City's Radio City Music Hall in 2011 to last month's performance at London's Brixton Academy -- plus a debut performance on The Late Show With David Letterman.

The band are touring in support of their spring 2011 release, Take Care, Take Care, Take Care. Their return to the road starts April 5 in Boulder, Colorado, with dates running through May 25. More shows will be announced as they are confirmed.

EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY 2012 TOUR

04/05/12 - Boulder, CO- Boulder Theater

04/06/12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater & Club

04/07/12 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue

04/08/12 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater

04/11/12 - Eugene, OR- McDonald Theater

04/12/12 - Reno, NV - Knitting Factory

04/13/12 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/16/12 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts Theater

04/20/12 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/22/12 - Flagstaff, AZ- Orpheum Theater

04/24/12 - San Antonio, TX - Backstage Live

05/25/12 - George, WA - Sasquatch Music Festival