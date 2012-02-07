Explosions In The Sky Announce 2012 Tour Dates

Explosions In The Sky have confirmed new headlining dates for 2012.
The new shows expand on an ongoing itinerary that has included the band's biggest appearances -- from New York City's Radio City Music Hall in 2011 to last month's performance at London's Brixton Academy -- plus a debut performance on The Late Show With David Letterman.
The band are touring in support of their spring 2011 release, Take Care, Take Care, Take Care. Their return to the road starts April 5 in Boulder, Colorado, with dates running through May 25. More shows will be announced as they are confirmed.
EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY 2012 TOUR
04/05/12 - Boulder, CO- Boulder Theater
04/06/12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater & Club
04/07/12 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue
04/08/12 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater
04/11/12 - Eugene, OR- McDonald Theater
04/12/12 - Reno, NV - Knitting Factory
04/13/12 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/16/12 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts Theater
04/20/12 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/22/12 - Flagstaff, AZ- Orpheum Theater
04/24/12 - San Antonio, TX - Backstage Live
05/25/12 - George, WA - Sasquatch Music Festival