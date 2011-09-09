Explosions In The Sky Release New Music Video for "Be Comfortable, Creature"

Texas-based instrumental rockers Explosions in the Sky have just released their second-ever video clip for the song "Be Comfortable, Creature." You can watch the video -- which directed by longtime Explosions collaborator Paul Logan -- below.

"Be Comfortable, Creature" is taken from the band's latest album, Take Care, Take Care, Take Care, which has thus far propelled the band to new heights. The album opened at No. 16 on the Billboard charts, right after the band headlined New York's famed Radio City Music Hall.

Right after the album hit, we caught up with Explosions guitarist Munaf Rayani to talk about Take Care, Take Care, Take Care, including an extended discussion of the guitar sounds found on "Be Comfortable, Creature." You can read that interview here.