Extinction A.D. Premiere New Song, "Faithkiller" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Faithkiller," the title track from the new album by Extinction A.D.

The album will be released August 21 via Good Fight Music.

Comprised of ex-members of This Is Hell, Extinction A.D. have made a hard left-turn out of This Is Hell's hardcore zone, right into full-blown thrashing metal mode. Faithkiller, their debut album, plays like a 21st-century powerhouse upgrade of Eighties thrash.

Frontman Rick Jimenez and his crew synthesize the best aspects of early Metallica and Testament—the energy, passion, and hooks—and spit it back out with modern-day horsepower.

