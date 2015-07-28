Faces Box Set Coming August 28: All Four Studio Albums Plus Rarities

Rhino has announced a comprehensive Faces box set titled Faces: You Can Make Me Dance, Sing Or Anything (1970-1975).

The set features newly remastered versions of all four of the band's studio albums—The First Step (1970), Long Player (1971), A Nod Is as Good as a Wink...to a Blind Horse (1971) and Ooh La La (1973)—plus a bonus disc of rarities.

The set will be available August 28 from Rhino Records for a list price of $54.98 on CD and $39.99 digitally.

Here's the contents of the new box set:

The First Step

1. "Wicked Messenger"

2. "Devotion"

3. "Shake, Shudder, Shiver"

4. "Stone"

5. "Around The Plynth"

6. "Flying"

7. "Pineapple And The Monkey"

8. "Nobody Knows"

9. "Looking Out The Window"

10. "Three Button Hand Me Down"

11. "Behind The Sun" (Outtake) *

12. "Mona - The Blues" (Outtake) *

13. "Shake, Shudder, Shiver" (BBC Session) *

14. "Flying" (Take 3) *

15. "Nobody Knows" (Take 2) *

Long Player

1. "Bad 'n' Ruin"

2. "Tell Everyone"

3. "Sweet Lady Mary"

4. "Richmond"

5. "Maybe I'm Amazed"

6. "Had Me A Real Good Time"

7. "On The Beach"

8. "I Feel So Good"

9. "Jerusalem"

10. "Whole Lotta Woman" (Outtake) *

11. "Tell Everyone" (Take 1) *

12. "Sham-Mozzal" (Instrumental - Outtake) *

13. "Too Much Woman" (Live) *

14. "Love In Vain" (Live) *

A Nod Is As Good As A Wink... To A Blind Horse

1. "Miss Judy's Farm"

2. "You're So Rude"

3. "Love Lives Here"

4. "Last Orders Please"

5. "Stay With Me"

6. "Debris"

7. "Memphis"

8. "Too Bad"

9. "That's All You Need"

10. "Miss Judy's Farm" (BBC Session) *

11. "Stay With Me" (BBC Session) *

Ooh La La

1. "Silicone Grown"

2. "Cindy Incidentally"

3. "Flags And Banners"

4. "My Fault"

5. "Borstal Boys"

6. "Fly In The Ointment"

7. "If I'm On The Late Side"

8. "Glad And Sorry"

9. "Just Another Honky"

10. "Ooh La La"

11. "Cindy Incidentally" (BBC Session) *

12. "Borstal Boys" (Rehearsal) *

13. "Silicone Grown" (Rehearsal) *

14. "Glad And Sorry" (Rehearsal) *

15. "Jealous Guy" (Live) *

Bonus Disc

1. "Pool Hall Richard"

2. "I Wish It Would Rain" (With A Trumpet)

3. "Rear Wheel Skid"

4. "Maybe I'm Amazed"

5. "Oh Lord I'm Browned Off"

6. "You Can Make Me Dance, Sing Or Anything (Even Take The Dog For A Walk, Mend A Fuse, Fold

Away The Ironing Board, Or Any Other Domestic Short Comings)" (UK Single Version)

7. "As Long As You Tell Him"

8. "Skewiff (Mend The Fuse)"

9. "Dishevelment Blues"

* previously unreleased