Faith No More Confirm New Album Release Next Year

Faith No More are recording their first new album in 18 years.

This new album, which due in April 2015, is being recorded in an Oakland, California, studio with bassist Billy Gould handling production. The release will be the first from Faith No More’s new imprint, Reclamation Recordings, which will be distributed by vocalist Mike Patton's Ipecac Recordings.

"We’ve always shared a chemistry between ourselves that’s unique to this band, but these past few years of touring together have made us aware that we not only play better as a unit—but we like the new stuff we’re coming up with," Gould said. "So we’ve decided—we’re going to get busy in 2015…make an album we’re proud of, kick things up a notch, get out there and perform it and maybe even dedicate a little more focus to our fans in the States this time."

A limited-edition (5,000 copies) 7-inch single of “Motherfucker” will be available on Record Store Day’s Black Friday event November 28. The single will be released digitally December 9. Below is a live version of that song Faith No More played earlier this summer in London.

Photo: Margaret Banda