Faith No More Premiere New Song, "Superhero”

Faith No More are premiering a second song from their forthcoming album, Sol Invictus, which will be released May 19 via Reclamation Recordings/Ipecac Recordings.

You can hear “Superhero” below.

The band has also revealed the cover art for Sol Invictus, which features an image from Ossian Brown, a member of Coil and Cyclobe, who published the book Haunted Air in 2010.

The Bay Area band recently announced their first North American tour since 2010, with all dates sold out upon on-sale. You can see the current dates below.

For more about Faith No More, visit fnm.com.

Sol Invictus track list:

01. Sol Invictus

02. Superhero

03. Sunny Side Up

04. Separation Anxiety

05. Cone of Shame

06. Rise of the Fall

07. Black Friday

08. Motherfucker

09. Matador

10. From the DeadFaith No More tour dates:March 3 Auckland, New Zealand WestFest

April 15 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

April 16 Seattle, WA Paramount Theater

April 17 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

April 19 San Francisco, CA Warfield

April 20 San Francisco, CA Warfield

April 22 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

April 23 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

April 24 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

April 25 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

May 7 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

May 8 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

May 9 Toronto, ON Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

May 11 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

May 13 New York, NY Webster Hall

May 14 New York, NY Webster Hall

May 15 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

May 29 Nurburgring, Germany Grune Holle Festival

May 31 Munich, Germany Rockavaria Festival

June 2 Milan, Italy Sonisphere

June 4 Vienna, Austria Vienna Rocks Festival

June 5 Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic Rock For People Festival

June 6 Berlin, Germany Zitadelle Spandau

June 8 Krakow, Poland Tauron Arena

June 12 Landgraaf, Netherlands Pinkpop Festival

June 13 Donington, UK Download Festival

June 20 Clisson, France Hellfest

June 21 Dessel, Belgium Graspop Festival

June 23 Hamburg, Germany Sporthalle Hamburg

June 24 - 27 Seinajoki, Finland Provinssi

June 25 – 27 Norrkoping, Sweden Bravalla Festival

June 28 Odense, Denmark Tinderbox

Aug. 7 – 9 Montreal, QC Heavy Montreal

Sept. 24 – 27 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Rock in Rio