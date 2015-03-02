Faith No More Premiere New Song, "Superhero”

Faith No More are premiering a second song from their forthcoming album, Sol Invictus, which will be released May 19 via Reclamation Recordings/Ipecac Recordings.
You can hear “Superhero” below.
The band has also revealed the cover art for Sol Invictus, which features an image from Ossian Brown, a member of Coil and Cyclobe, who published the book Haunted Air in 2010.
The Bay Area band recently announced their first North American tour since 2010, with all dates sold out upon on-sale. You can see the current dates below.
For more about Faith No More, visit fnm.com.
Sol Invictus track list:
01. Sol Invictus
02. Superhero
03. Sunny Side Up
04. Separation Anxiety
05. Cone of Shame
06. Rise of the Fall
07. Black Friday
08. Motherfucker
09. Matador
10. From the DeadFaith No More tour dates:March 3 Auckland, New Zealand WestFest
April 15 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
April 16 Seattle, WA Paramount Theater
April 17 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
April 19 San Francisco, CA Warfield
April 20 San Francisco, CA Warfield
April 22 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
April 23 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
April 24 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
April 25 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
May 7 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall
May 8 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
May 9 Toronto, ON Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
May 11 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre
May 13 New York, NY Webster Hall
May 14 New York, NY Webster Hall
May 15 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory
May 29 Nurburgring, Germany Grune Holle Festival
May 31 Munich, Germany Rockavaria Festival
June 2 Milan, Italy Sonisphere
June 4 Vienna, Austria Vienna Rocks Festival
June 5 Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic Rock For People Festival
June 6 Berlin, Germany Zitadelle Spandau
June 8 Krakow, Poland Tauron Arena
June 12 Landgraaf, Netherlands Pinkpop Festival
June 13 Donington, UK Download Festival
June 20 Clisson, France Hellfest
June 21 Dessel, Belgium Graspop Festival
June 23 Hamburg, Germany Sporthalle Hamburg
June 24 - 27 Seinajoki, Finland Provinssi
June 25 – 27 Norrkoping, Sweden Bravalla Festival
June 28 Odense, Denmark Tinderbox
Aug. 7 – 9 Montreal, QC Heavy Montreal
Sept. 24 – 27 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Rock in Rio