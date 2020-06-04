Faith unveils super-limited, hand-burnished Monarch Series acoustics

Faith Guitars and UK-based luthier Patrick James Eggle have announced the limited-edition Faith Monarch Series of acoustic guitars.

The new series comprises two models, the Earth OMC and the Mars Drop Dreadnought.

The guitars boast torrefied Sitka spruce tops and top-grade Khaya mahogany backs and sides, with the Earth OMC based on Eggle’s Linville shape and the Mars Drop on his Kanuga shape.

Image 1 of 2 Monarch Earth OMC (Image credit: Faith Guitars) Image 2 of 2 Monarch Mars Drop Dreadnought (Image credit: Faith Guitars)

Both models feature hand-applied burst designs and are finished in multiple coats of nitrocellulose lacquer.

Additionally, Eggle rubbed back the nitro finish a final time to create a hand-burnished semi-satin finish.

Other high-end touches include celluloid tortoiseshell pickguards and specially commissioned Gotoh 301 tuners with PJE-monogrammed machineheads and solid ebony buttons.

One Monarch Earth OMC and Mars Drop Dreadnought each has been released, with more scheduled for later in summer 2020.

The Earth OMC and Mars Drop Dreadnought are available with a Faith hardcase for £3,299, or approx. $4,150.

For more information, head to Faith Guitars.