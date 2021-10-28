Father accidentally shoots son after he plays too much guitar

A 79-year-old resident of Blue Ash, Ohio stands accused of shooting his son because he had been playing guitar for too long, according to court documents obtained by Local 12-WKRC in Ohio.

Fred Hensley Sr., 79, is said to have shot his son, Fred Hensley Jr., 50, with a .380 pistol Sunday, October 24, because he'd been playing guitar for over an hour, despite the senior Hensley's requests for him to stop.

According to a report from Fox 19, Hensley Sr. told Blue Ash police he was only trying to shoot near his son, while Local 12-WKRC's report states that Hensley Sr. told police that he was trying to shoot the guitar.

After he was shot – reportedly in the ribcage area – Hensley Jr. allegedly attacked his father, causing injuries to Hensley Sr.'s face and mouth. When questioned by police, Hensley Jr. said he did not remember hitting his father.

Hamilton County, Ohio court documents state that Hensley Sr. has been charged with felonious assault, and is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

Hensley Jr. was taken to the hospital following the incident, and is reportedly not facing any criminal charges for the incident. No updates on his or his father's condition have been provided as of press time.