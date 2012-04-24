Fear Factory Streaming New Single, 'Recharger'

Industrial metal stalwarts Fear Factory released their new single, "Recharger," today, and the song — which fans will be pleased to know does indeed sound like vintage Fear Factory — can be streamed via the widget below.

"Recharger" is taken from the band's upcoming new album, The Industrialist, which is due out on June 5 via Candelight Records.

"Collaborating with Burton again on the new album was like magic," said guitarist Dino Cazares. "Everything just fell into place naturally. It felt good to recapture the true sound of Fear Factory, taking it back to where it all started while raising it to new levels."

The Industralist marks the band's second album since the duo of vocalist Burton C. Bell and guitarist Dino Cazares once again joined forces after a seven-year hiatus.