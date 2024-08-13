“Unlock the full tonal potential of your bass”: Fender’s Cobalt Chrome pickups will breathe new life into your Jazz or Precision bass – but developing an all-new bass pickup design wasn’t easy

By
published

Voiced by tone titan Tim Shaw, Fender's latest Jazz and Precision bass pickups look to help reduce noise and add extra flair to your low-end tone

Fender Cobalt Chrome bass pickups
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has expanded its arsenal of bass pickups by launching a trio of Tim Shaw-voiced Cobalt Chrome pups compatible with its Precision Bass and Jazz Bass models.

As was the case with the Big F’s Cobalt Chrome electric guitar pickups from last year – which were designed for Telecasters and Jazzmasters – this collection sets its sights on solving all your 60-cycle hum woes, comprising a magnetic combination that may “help eliminate” those pesky unwanted noises.

Image 1 of 3
Fender Cobalt Chrome Bass Pickups
(Image credit: Fender)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.