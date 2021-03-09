Fender releases behind-the-scenes look at how the stunning Double Neck Marauder was made

Fender has released a behind-the-scenes look at how Master Builder Carlos Lopez designed and built the stunning Double Neck Marauder, which is part of the guitar brand’s 2021 Custom Shop Prestige collection.

The electric guitar itself was initially inspired by the possibility of combining two of Lopez’s favorite guitars – the Electric XII and the Marauder – to create a new model entirely, with Lopez revealing that “every time I build something, I have to be obsessed and passionate about doing it”.

Collaborating closely with Lopez during the design stage was legendary designer Paul Frank, who said, “I was open to try new things and not be afraid to push the limits. Nothing’s too crazy.”

“I have my way of how I start, and I had the two-dimensional representation of the skeleton of it, which I sent to Paul,” said Lopez on how they got the ball rolling on the project. “He then sent it back to me with different colors and ideas. He brought it more to life.”

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Fender)

While discussing specs, Lopez revealed that the pair had opposing ideas on which headstock design to use. In the end, the Master Builder opted for the big-peg design, saying, “What the Marauder is to me, is what that headstock is.”

In the pickup department, each set was designed and made by Curtis Novak upon Frank and Lopez’s request to have both a trio of split 12-string pickups, and a set of Jaguar-inspired single-coils without the pole pieces to fit with their aesthetic vision.

“What was fun about the 12-sting was that it had split pickups, and I thought, ‘No-one ever does a set of three,’” mused Frank. “I always felt on the 12-string there was a hole, there was a missing area, so let’s have three sets instead of two.”

As for the finish, Frank divulged that the appointment of a stunning Seafoam Green colorway stemmed from his personal love of Spinal Tap, with the color closely mirroring the Fender Bass VI wielded by Nigel Tufnel.

I hope somebody gets this and is inspired to create the next badass album, to create something that makes a mark Carlos Lopez

Speaking of the final product, Lopez said, “I guess my hope is that I want somebody to play it. I want somebody to create something with it. I hope somebody gets this and is inspired to create the next badass album, to create something that makes a mark.”

The Fender Double Neck Marauder seems well on track to achieve this goal, with former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer stating, “It absolutely inspires”, after spending seven minutes tearing it up on the guitar.

“The amount of ideas that these things [the Marauders] have brought to the world is immeasurable,” Klinghoffer continued.

For more information on the Double Neck Marauder, and to see the rest of the Prestige Collection, head over to the Fender Custom Shop.