Fender takes the American Ultra range to the next level with new Luxe Strat and Tele models

Fender has already kicked off 2021 with the all-new P-90-loaded Noventa Series, fresh Artist Signature models and new Squiers.

Now the company has unveiled four new mouth-watering American Ultra Luxe electric guitar models, which take the already top-end America Ultra specs up a gear.

New features include the addition of stainless steel frets – a first for Fender guitars, to our recollection – as well as unique Augmented “D” neck profiles with ultra rolled fingerboard edges, tapered neck heels and speedy 10”-14” compound-radius, 22-fret fingerboards.

The guitars also boast advanced wiring options, sculpted rear contours, matching painted headstocks, sealed locking tuners, chrome hardware and bone nuts, and come with a molded hardshell case.

For details on all the new models, head below.

Fender American Ultra Luxe Stratocaster ($2,299)

(Image credit: Fender)

The American Ultra Luxe Stratocaster features a sculpted ash body and Ultra Noiseless Vintage pickups.

The guitar is offered in 2-Color Sunburst (with rosewood fingerboard) and 2-Color Sunburst and Plasma Red Burst (with maple fingerboard).

Fender American Ultra Luxe Stratocaster Floyd Rose HSS ($2,399)

(Image credit: Fender)

The American Ultra Luxe Stratocaster Floyd Rose HSS features Ultra Noiseless Hot single-coil pickups and an Ultra Double Tap humbucker, as well as an Original Floyd Rose Tremolo system.

It's offered in Silverburst (with maple fingerboard) and Mystic Black (with rosewood fingerboard).

Fender American Ultra Luxe Telecaster ($2,299)

(Image credit: Fender)

The Ultra Luxe Tele boasts a sculpted ash body and Ultra Noiseless Vintage pickups, with a rosewood fingerboard and TUSQ nut.

It’s available in Transparent Surf Green and 2-Color Sunburst.

Fender American Ultra Luxe Telecaster Floyd Rose HH ($2,399)

(Image credit: Fender)

Yep: it's a Floyd Rose on a two-humbucker Tele. The Ultra Luxe Telecaster Floyd Rose HH features a pair of Custom Double Tap humbucking pickups and an Original Floyd Rose Tremolo system.

The guitar comes in Mystic Black with a maple fingerboard.

