Fender’s MTG Tube Tremolo promises authentic vintage amp trem from a pedal

We reported on Fender’s MTG Tube Tremolo pedal back in January, and now the stompbox, based on the classic tube guitar amp tremolo found in vintage Fenders, is available for purchase.

The MTG features controls for level, intensity and speed for three oscillator wave shapes, as well as a dedicated tap tempo foot switch that allows access to various note subdivisions.

It also boasts a genuine U.S. made NOS 6205 preamp tube for that unmistakably warm tube sound.

(Image credit: Fender)

Like the other offerings in Fender’s pedal range, it’s made from lightweight, durable anodized aluminum and has a jewel LED with switchable back-lit knobs for seeing your control settings in the dark.

The MTG Tube Tremolo is available for $199.99. For more information, head to Fender.