Firewind Announces 'Frets of Fury' Headlining North American Fall Tour

For the first time ever, Greek power metal kings Firewind will headline their own North American tour. Starting Oct. 9, Gus G. and company will hit the road on the “Frets of Fury” tour. Joining Firewind are Arsis, White Wizzard and Nightrage.

Soon to be wrapping up the successful “Scream World Tour” with Ozzy Osbourne, Gus G. is showing no signs of exhaust when it comes to the road.

“We couldn’t be happier to announce our first full North American tour,” he said in a press release. “It’s been over three years since Firewind toured from coast to coast across the U.S., and we’re coming back stronger than ever with a killer package.”

The “Frets of Fury” tour features death metal maestros Arsis and L.A. rockers White Wizzard, plus Gus G.’s former band, Nightrage. Gus played with Nightrage from 2000 to 2006. “This package is somewhat of a musical family tree,” says G. Prior to his tenure with Nightrage, he played in an instrumental band with James Malone of Arsis during a stint a Berklee College of Music.

The tour is in support of Firewind’s sixth studio album, Days of Defiance, released this past October. No word on what venues will be included, but the band has stated special VIP tickets will be available, giving fans the opportunity to get signed memorabilia, limited edition laminates, and a chance to meet the group.

The “Frets of Fury” tour is being presented by ESP Guitars, BlackStar Amps and Guitar World. The band will continue to post updates on Facebook.